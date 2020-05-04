COVID Update: NKY has 38 new cases over two days; KY has 253 cases, 5 deaths; Gov. urges taking test

As of Sunday afternoon, 38 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky over the weekend, for 585 total cases, the NKY Health Department reports.
There are 300 cases in Kenton County, 95 cases in Campbell County, 166 cases in Boone County and 24 cases in Grant County. There have been 34 total deaths related to COVID- 19.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported in his Sunday briefing that a total of 253 cases were reported for Saturday and Sunday, raising the state’s total to 5,130 cases. Five new deaths were reported on Saturday and none for Sunday, making the state’s total 253 deaths.
Beshear urged everyone to take advantage of the testing that is available. To learn of spots, check the website.
The Governor and the acting secretary for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Eric Friedlander, provided updates on long-term care facilities.
“This is a major area of challenge that we continue to work through and we know that this is where, in Kentucky, COVID-19 devastates us,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve got to make sure we continue to use every single step to protect those in these facilities and make sure that we are doing our best every day.”
“I think we’ve been leaders here as we’ve been leaders in so many ways. We were one of the first to shut down visitation,” Friedlander said. “We’ve acknowledged that there are some very specific challenges in long-term care.”
When talking about working with the nursing home alliance, Friedlander said, “I think we’re all on the same page of making sure that we take care of that industry so that industry can take care of folks in their care.”
“Child care is a critical component to this state,” he said while talking about options for centers moving forward. “We’re trying to make sure we won’t lose capacity. When we come back, when we start to open up again that we won’t have lost capacity in child care.”
For more data on COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, please click here.