COVID Update: NKY has 25 new cases, KY has 174 cases, 5 deaths; Beshear aims for ‘smart’ reopening















As of Thursday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reported 25 additional cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, for 505 total cases. There are 258 cases in Kenton County, 88 cases in Campbell County, 139 cases in Boone County and 20 cases in Grant County. There have been 34 total deaths related to COVID-19.

In his daily briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 174 new cases and five deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 4,708 cases and 240 deaths.

He also reminded Kentuckians that the state would be the smartest, not the fastest, in reopening the economy without causing a spike of cases.

“You, the citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, are taking on a pandemic that happens once in every 100 years, and while we have lost too many, you are doing something this world has never seen and not just flattening, but plateauing the curve here in Kentucky,” said Beshear. “Your actions every day are saving lives. And as we go to make a slow, gradual transition from healthy at home to healthy at work, we need you now more than ever to be bought in and to be committed and to make sure that we do what it takes to protect one another.”

As businesses in Kentucky prepare to reopen, it is important that we as customers also plan how we are going to stay safe, said Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health.

“Before going out, ask yourself if it is worth it.” If it is, plan ahead to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Maintain a distance of six feet from others when out in public.

• If conditions look unsafe or crowded, leave and come back later.

• Wear a cloth face mask if social distancing is difficult. Be prepared at all times by carrying a cloth face mask with you.

• Don’t touch your face – especially your eyes, nose or mouth.

• When you return home, wash your hands.

• Don’t go out if you are sick.

For more data on COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, please click here.