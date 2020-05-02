Community Action agencies accept applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program















In response to the COVID-19 emergency, Community Action agencies across Kentucky are now taking applications for an added spring open enrollment period for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Applications will be accepted through June 30, or until designated funds are depleted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put many families under unprecedented stress. They should not have to worry about how they will keep their lights on and cook for their children,” said Roger McCann, executive director of Community Action Kentucky. “That is why this new Spring LIHEAP couldn’t come at a better time. It will help take some of that stress off.”

“When it is combined with other Community Action services,” he added, “LIHEAP will really help families and communities in their efforts to recover and rebuild.”

The program, which is designed to help low-income households offset home energy costs, has increased income eligibility requirements to 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. The benefit amount awarded is based on an individual’s income and primary fuel type. Benefits are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor in the form of a voucher.

Each year, the 23 Community Action agencies provide home energy assistance to over 100,000 Kentucky families through LIHEAP. Kentucky’s Community Action Network collectively operates outreach offices in all 120 Kentucky counties.

Qualified applicants are encouraged to contact their local Community Action outreach office for specific applications instructions.

All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at time of application:

• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

• Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.

• Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.

• The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

More information about LIHEAP and a listing of LIHEAP outreach offices can be found at the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.

From Community Action Kentucky