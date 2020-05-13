College basketball notebook: Ryle grad Schwartz enjoys outstanding freshman season at Rice















By Don Owen

NKyTribune news editor

The college basketball season ended prematurely this March, but former Ryle High School standout Lauren Schwartz enjoyed an outstanding freshman campaign at Rice.

Schwartz averaged 9.6 points per game as Rice captured the Conference USA regular-season title. The Owls earned the No. 1 seed for the Conference USA Tournament, which was canceled due to the pandemic.

Rice posted a 21-8 overall record, including a 16-2 mark in Conference USA. Schwartz started all 29 games for the Owls and was named to the five-member Conference USA All-Freshman Team, becoming the fourth player in school history to earn the honor.

Schwartz netted double-figure scoring totals 15 times, including a season-high 21 points in a win over Western Kentucky. The 5-foot-11 forward was named C-USA Freshman of the Week three times in 2019-20. Schwartz also poured in 19 points against then-No. 5 Texas A&M on Nov. 17.

She ranked fourth in C-USA in 3-point percentage (.367) and fifth in free-throw percentage (.840). Schwartz was second on the team in total minutes played (873) and averaged 4.0 rebounds per game.

A 2019 graduate of Ryle, Schwartz averaged 19.2 points per game as a senior to lead the Lady Raiders to the KHSAA state championship. Schwartz buried 51 shots from 3-point range as a senior as Ryle captured the 9th Region title en route to the state crown.

Schwartz also averaged 7.6 rebounds per game as a senior at Ryle and was named the 9th Region Player of the Year. The Lady Raiders finished with a 33-5 record in 2018-19.

GOETZ EARNS HONORS AT KWC: Former St. Henry standout Adam Goetz concluded his college career at Kentucky Wesleyan this season by earning second team All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference accolades.

Goetz averaged 16.7 points per contest as a senior and led the Panthers to the championship game of the G-MAC Tournament, where they lost to Walsh. He drained 78 shots from 3-point range this season as Kentucky Wesleyan posted a 13-16 overall record.

Prior to transferring to Kentucky Wesleyan, Goetz began his college career at Mount St. Joseph and played two seasons for the Lions. He averaged 12.7 points per contest in those two seasons, scoring a total of 609 points in 48 games.

During his career at St. Henry, Goetz averaged 14.4 points as a junior and 18.6 points as a senior. He scored more than 1,000 points during his three-year varsity career and was twice named to the Northern Kentucky Division II All-Conference Team.

WEYER FINISHES CAREER AT BELLARMINE: Former Newport Central Catholic star Ben Weyer finished his career at Bellarmine this season by averaging 11.2 points per game. The Knights posted a 20-8 record and earned a berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament, which was later canceled due to the pandemic.

Weyer also joined Bellarmine’s 1,000-point club as a senior. The 6-foot-7 forward ended his career with 1,141 points and made 84.3 percent of his free throws — including a perfect 16-for-16 at the charity stripe as a senior.

During his senior year at NewCath, Weyer averaged 21.6 points and 11.4 rebounds as the Thoroughbreds finished 30-5. He also scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in NewCath’s 52-47 win over top-ranked Covington Catholic in the 9th Region Tournament championship game.

Contact Don Owen at don@nkytrib.com and follow him on Twitter at @dontribunesport