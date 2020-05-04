Cold Spring Mayor Penque had an idea — and a community came together to feed the hungry















Staff report

Mayor David ‘Angelo’ Penque of Cold Spring was so concerned about people going hungry during the pandemic lockdown that he started a food drive and hands out bags of groceries to anyone who needs a little help during this trying time.

The mayor started big — with a Cram the Cruiser event at the Crossroads Kroger’s. And the cruiser was crammed indeed. Donations can now be dropped off at the Cold Spring city building Monday through Thursday from 2-5 p.m. It is located at 5694 East Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring. Go to the back of the building.

Food can also be picked up during those same hours Monday-Thursday.

Volunteers bag the food collected for a family of four, though all families’ needs are met. All items are disinfected before they are distributed.

“I knew many people in our area were going to find themselves in a tough position after businesses were shut down,” Mayor Penque said. “I thought this would be a great way to help those people out and give them one less thing to worry about with their income coming to a halt.”

With the Cram the Cruiser event, the Springside and Shadow Lake communities collecting at their clubhouses, monetary donations and people dropping off items at the city building, Mayor Penque estimates nearly $10000 worth of food — as well as laundry detergent and toiletries — has been collected and distributed.

“We’ve even distributed homemade masks that were donated,” he said.

He is determined to continue this effort as long as there is a need.

“I want people to know that this is for anyone who needs it, not just residents of Cold Spring,” he said. “The turnout is greater than I imagined. It has been amazing to see how generous and caring everyone is during these unprecedented times.”

Pictures tell the story of what one person can do and of the generosity of a community: