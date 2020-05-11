City of Covington
After years of suffering under an unworkable zoning ordinance, months of work with consultants, numerous large and small engagements with the public, and a sharp setback in the original timeline caused by the onset of social distancing, the Neighborhood Development Code steering committee of Covington representatives has completed its efforts in gathering initial public feedback, building a draft code, and preparing for its presentation and consideration for adoption.
Join Cov neighbors and City staff online on Wednesday, May 20, at one of two (virtual) open-door meetings where consultants will share the full draft of the Neighborhood Development Code and gather your insights on the draft land use and development code shaped by your calls, emails, questions, and other valuable input.
The first session runs 10 a.m. to noon. The second session runs 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The conversations at either session will be the same, so you won’t miss anything by just participating in one. But you don’t want to miss the wrap-up presentation at 6 p.m. later that evening.
All events will be recorded and posted on the project website.
The City wants to hear your feedback on the draft and build in additional revisions leading up to the beginning of its formal consideration for adoption starting in June.
The current draft, schedule of events, and recorded presentations will be posted on the project website. Pre-register for any of the events by emailing cmyers@covingtonky.gov.
City of Covington to hold virtual open door meetings for feedback on Neighborhood Development Code
City of Covington
After years of suffering under an unworkable zoning ordinance, months of work with consultants, numerous large and small engagements with the public, and a sharp setback in the original timeline caused by the onset of social distancing, the Neighborhood Development Code steering committee of Covington representatives has completed its efforts in gathering initial public feedback, building a draft code, and preparing for its presentation and consideration for adoption.
Join Cov neighbors and City staff online on Wednesday, May 20, at one of two (virtual) open-door meetings where consultants will share the full draft of the Neighborhood Development Code and gather your insights on the draft land use and development code shaped by your calls, emails, questions, and other valuable input.
The first session runs 10 a.m. to noon. The second session runs 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The conversations at either session will be the same, so you won’t miss anything by just participating in one. But you don’t want to miss the wrap-up presentation at 6 p.m. later that evening.
All events will be recorded and posted on the project website.
The City wants to hear your feedback on the draft and build in additional revisions leading up to the beginning of its formal consideration for adoption starting in June.
The current draft, schedule of events, and recorded presentations will be posted on the project website. Pre-register for any of the events by emailing cmyers@covingtonky.gov.
Related Posts
Covington moves forward on Pointe Benton retention basin; young readers in Reading Challenge lauded
Campbell County Fiscal Court to hold Special Meeting on Wednesday; live broadcast on Facebook
Mayor Joe Meyer: Where Covington is, what we’ve done, and what’s next — as we deal with pandemic