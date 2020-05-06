CARES Act funding of $375 million to be distributed to 542 rural healthcare providers across Kentucky















U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that 542 rural healthcare providers across Kentucky will receive a total of $372 million in federal funding to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The federal resources, distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), were made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.



“Our healthcare heroes continue bravely fighting the coronavirus and its consequences in rural communities across Kentucky.

“I’m glad the Governor agreed with me that it’s time to begin phasing back in more elective procedures at hospitals, especially in rural areas, so Kentuckians aren’t deferring the care they need,” McConnell said. “Those procedures — along with these coronavirus response funds — can help more Kentucky hospitals make it through this crisis and continue serving their communities.”



According to HHS, every rural hospital will receive at least $1 million of these announced funds. Rural Health Clinics and Community Health Centers in Kentucky will each receive at least $100,000 from this distribution to help keep their doors open and benefit their communities.



“Senator McConnell has once again responded to the issues impacting rural America as he continues to champion rural families and communities across Kentucky,” said Ernie Scott, Director of the Kentucky Office of Rural Health.

These funds are the most recent distribution from the $100 billion fund, the CARES Act, dedicated to support healthcare providers. Before this announcement, Kentucky healthcare providers had already received almost $530 million.



In addition to these federal funds, the CARES Act has so far had a $10 billion impact on Kentucky. The legislation has delivered $3 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities. The Paycheck Protection Program is helping nearly 42,000 Kentucky small businesses access over $5.2 billion in loans to keep their lights on and employees on payroll. Kentucky families have also received more than $2.3 billion in Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury.