Campbell County Fiscal Court to hold Special Meeting on Wednesday; live broadcast on Facebook

The Campbell County Fiscal Court will hold a Special Meeting today at 5:30 p.m. through a live broadcast on Campbell Media and the Fiscal Court Facebook Page.
The public can access the meeting and ask questions/make comments by either emailing kserra@campbellcountyky.gov by noon on Wednesday or by tuning into Facebook live and posting in the comment section during the designated Public Comment Period.
Public comments are limited to published agenda items and COVID-19 related issues in order to comply with special meeting requirements.
Download the meeting agenda by clicking here.
Download the meeting summary by clicking here.
View archived meeting minutes by clicking here.
From Campbell County Fiscal Court
