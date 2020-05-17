Beshear emphasizes re-opening the economy safely; funeral homes, retail, restaurants opening this week















Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday posted a video update for Kentuckians on the coronavirus pandemic and emphasized re-opening the economy safely.

He cited outbreaks of cases at Maryhurst, a residential treatment facility for children, and at JBS, a meat-packing facility in Louisville. He also cited cases at long-term care centers for seniors.

Of 244 new cases reported to state public health officials, 94 from Jefferson County alone, according to Beshear.

That brings the total number of cases to 7,688. In addition, there were two more deaths reported on Saturday, one from Jefferson County and one from Muhlenberg County, which makes it 334 since the start of the pandemic in Kentucky.

“While that number is so much lower than any model and is based on your incredible work which has saved tens of thousands of lives, none of us want to lose 334 Kentuckians,” he said. “So, let’s continue to do what it takes to protect one another.”

Beshear noted they are continuing to increase testing at senior long-term care centers, where 13 new resident and 13 new staff member positive cases of the coronavirus were reported on Saturday. The pandemic case totals are now 982 residents and 404 staff, with 196 resident and 2 staff member deaths. Positive cases have now been reported in 91 facilities across the state.

Even though the amount of testing has increased dramatically in recent weeks, Beshear says the number of cases have not risen proportionately.

Still, he emphasized, “If we want to reopen this economy, we want to do it safely, we have to remember that there is still a virus out there. It spreads aggressively, to certain populations it can be deadly. So, be healthy at home and be healthy at work. Make sure we follow these rules and restrictions. Let’s pass this test of humanity, look out for one another.”

Meanwhile, J.C. Penney became the fourth major retailer to file for bankruptcy, joining Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores. Penney’s said it would be shuttering some stores in phases throughout the reorganization process and details will be announced.

For more information on the reopening of the economy and other information regarding the coronavirus, go to the state’s official website.