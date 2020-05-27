Behringer-Crawford Museum offers ‘NKY History Hour’ on Ludlow Lagoon with Dave Schroeder















Author, historian and Executive Director of the Kenton County Public Library Dave Schroeder will discuss the Ludlow Lagoon in Behringer-Crawford Museum’s first “NKY History Hour” at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

“NKY History Hour” is a weekly interactive show highlighting local historians and authors and their knowledge of Northern Kentucky’s past. The first month is free.

Then, “NKY History Hour” will be an exclusive event for BCM members, broadcast online at a later time for the general public.

Register for the first lecture here.

Once registered, a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be sent.

Dave Schroeder is a native of Ludlow. He was named Executive Director of the Kenton County Public Library in April 2007. He began his career at Kenton County Public Library in 1986 as a shelver. In 1987 he began working in the Local History Department indexing historic newspapers. He held the position of Archivist for Thomas More College and the Diocese of Covington from 1996 to 2000. Schroeder returned to KCPL in 2000 as the Kentucky History Librarian.

He serves as President of Board of the Friends of the Kentucky Public Archives and is a past member of the Kentucky Archives and Records Commission (2007-2018). Schroeder is the past Chair of the Kentucky Public Library Association and past President of the Kentucky Library Association and Chair of the Kentucky Public Library Association Advocacy Committee. He is also a member of the American Library Association Advocacy Committee (COLA).

Schroeder is the author of Life Along the Ohio: A Sesquicentennial History of Ludlow, Kentucky (Little Miami Press 2014), co-editor of Gateway City: Covington, Kentucky, 1815-2015 (Clerisy Press 2015) and co-author of Lost Northern Kentucky (History Press 2018).