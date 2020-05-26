Beechwood Elementary recognized as science-based Project Lead The Way Distinguished School















Special to the NKyTribune

Beechwood Elementary School has been recognized as a Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School for providing broad access to science-based learning opportunities for students through PLTW Launch.

It is one of just two Northern Kentucky schools and one of 404 elementary schools across the nation to receive this honor.

PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.

The PLTW selected Beechwood because of the school’s commitment to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Beechwood Elementary had to offer at least two PLTW Launch modules at each grade level and have more than 75 percent of the student body participating during the 2018-19 Beechwood Elementary year.

“We are just thrilled that our elementary school’s commitment to immersing our students in science in fun and tangible ways has been recognized with this award,” said Zach Ashley, the principal at Beechwood Elementary School. “It’s a tribute to the amazing job our teachers and staff do in the classroom every day to make these lessons engaging and memorable.”

Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like, and think they are good at, math and science. Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.

“It is a great honor to recognize Beechwood Elementary for their commitment to providing students with an excellent educational experience,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, President and CEO of PLTW. “They should be very proud of their work to ensure students have the knowledge and skills to be career ready and successful on any career path they choose.”

Beechwood Elementary is part of a community of PreK-12 schools, colleges and universities, and corporate and philanthropic partners across the country united around a passion for providing students with inspiring, engaging, and empowering learning opportunities. For more information about PLTW’s recognition program, click here.

Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is a mission-driven organization that is transforming the learning experience for millions of PreK-12 students and thousands of teachers across the U.S. PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science.

PLTW’s teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. Approximately 12,200 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org.