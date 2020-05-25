Baby Wallaby wants out of ‘quarantine’ — peeks out of mom’s pouch for first time at the Cincinnati Zoo















After weeks of growing and moving around in its mom’s pouch, a tiny baby wallaby, also called a joey, has peeked its head out at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Click Image to see video.

“We’re so excited to finally meet our new wallaby joey,” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s curator of mammals. “We’ve seen it squirming and kicking around in Ava’s pouch for weeks, but she’s had her pouch stubbornly closed up tight. After finally seeing the joey’s naked little face, we now know why!”



Wallabies are marsupials, or pouched mammals. Babies are born underdeveloped and then crawl into their mother’s pouch and continue to develop for several months before peeking out into the world. It will probably be at least another month before the little one has fur and is ready to hop around on its own.