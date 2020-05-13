ASPA honors Jeff Earlywine for career achievement; NKY’s Sims, Duncan, Mayor’s Group also honored















Jeff Earlywine, Boone County Administrator, has received the 2020 Career Achievement Award from the Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the American Society for Public Administration for his 30 years of leadership in NKY.

Newport Assistant City Manager Lisa Sims won the organization’s Individual Contributor Award for her tireless revitalization work.

The awards raise awareness of the achievements and contributions to the field of Public Administration in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. This year, GCC-ASPA had the honor of recognizing a strong slate of individual and collective contributions to public service.

Other winners included City of Sharonville Human Resources Director Noah Powers, the Early Careerist award and Northern Kentucky University Masters in Public Administration student Brooke Duncan, Outstanding Student Award.

Colerain Township was honored with the Achievement in Innovation award. Cincinnati Cares and its founder Craig Young also received the Achievement in Innovation award. The Kenton County Mayor’s Group won this year’s Program Excellence Award.

Finally, GCC-ASPA continued its partnership with the Cincinnatus Association to present the Cincinnatus Award for Government Cooperation. This year’s winner was the Ambrose H. Clement Health Center- a new 19,000 sq. ft. full-service healthcare facility in the heart of the Avondale neighborhood.