Ark Encounter, Creation Museum attractions reopening June 8 with safety guidelines















By Mark Maynard

Kentucky Today

The Ark Encounter and Creation Museum attractions are going to reopen June 8, according to a release from the organization.

The Answers in Genesis attractions have been closed for nearly three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter from Ken Ham, CEO of Answers in Genesis, they said they would follow the safety measures from Gov. Andy Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” guidelines.

The organization said it will be able to follow the reopening rules with its new “COVID-19 Preparedness Plan.” The plan is similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines along with those from the Governor’s Office.

“The authorities have done their best in a difficult situation to stem the effects of this pandemic; and, to protect the safety and health of our staff, their families and those who visit our attractions, we have eagerly complied with their guidance,” said Hamm in a letter about reopening. “And, now, we can comply with the requirements for a safe and healthy reopening.”

In the 45-page plan, the organization said it will have food venues, buses and sites but will adhere to the 33 percent capacity.

Six-foot social distancing standards will be in place and visitors will be encouraged to wear masks. Employees will have daily health checks when they arrive for work and wear masks if not working alone in an enclosed space. They will also have gloves and other personal protective equipment if needed.

The attractions will be open one hour earlier during the reopening period. Both will be open from 8 a.m to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The Creation Museum is located at 2800 Bullittsburg Church Rd. in Petersburg. The Ark Encounter is located at 1 Ark Encounter Dr. in Williamstown.