Angela Crawford assumes new role at TMU to expand digital, graduate and professional programs















Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo has announced Dr. Angela Crawford has accepted a new role with the university as vice president for digital, graduate, and professional programs, effective May 26.

“As we continue to work and develop Thomas More’s next strategic plan, we must invest in expanding digital, graduate, and professional program opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students, including our working professionals,” said Chillo. “I’m confident in Dr. Crawford’s capabilities to lead this charge as she serves in this new role. As dean, she has demonstrated a deep commitment to enhancing the academic experience in an ever-changing landscape.

“Her rich professional experience mixed with her understanding of this institution makes her well-qualified for this position. I look forward to working alongside her as we focus on the advancement of these programs.”

Crawford has been at Thomas More for three years. Most recently, she has served in the role of founding dean for the College of Business, managing oversight of more than 600 undergraduate and graduate students for traditional programs, as well as accelerated online and on-ground programs, and three departments.

Alongside this role, she has served as an assistant professor since 2016, teaching and designing online and on-ground curriculum for undergraduate and graduate students. Before moving into her role as dean in June 2018, Crawford also served as the Master of Business Administration director and Bachelor of Business Administration curriculum redesign chair.

Outside of her work at Thomas More, Crawford provides organizational leadership development consulting as a senior consultant and executive coach for Leadership Excelleration. She also founded and serves as president of Crawford Partners, LLC, a consulting firm started in 2013 designed to provide marketing services and strategic planning, and she is an executive leadership coach for the Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce WE Lead program.

Crawford’s 25 years of work experience spans across sales, marketing, research, and operations, serving in senior leadership roles at Citi, Convergys, Amtrust Bank/Ohio Savings Bank, Fifth Third Bank, and Direct Opinions.

“If you believe that education can change lives, then now, more than ever before, we need digital, graduate, and professional programs to reach people wherever they are so that they can become the best version of themselves,” said Crawford. “In this new role, I am excited to work with such a passionate team to bring a broad, values-based education to more people and organizations within our community.

“Although the future may feel uncertain right now, I know that Thomas More will be part of the hope that is needed for a brighter tomorrow.”

Crawford earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, majoring in marketing and management from the University of Cincinnati, a Master of Business Administration from Cleveland State University, and a doctorate with a focus on management and marketing from Case Western Reserve University.