Absent cap-and-gown ceremony, Beechwood grads get special posters along Beechwood Road















It might not make up for all the graduation pomp and circumstance, but Beechwood’s graduating seniors got a special recognition they won’t long forget.

With school canceled by the coronavirus pandemic for the remainder of the year (except for the NTI to be finished soon), and cap-and-gown ceremonies slim, Beechwood’s seniors got special treatment nonetheless. Each graduate is the feature of a poster (red of course) installed along Beechwood Road in tribute to the Class of 2020’s members.

While they may miss some things, this is one tribute that is especially theirs.

Happy graduation, seniors!

Let the NKyTribune know how you are honoring the Class of 2020. Send to news@nkytrib.com