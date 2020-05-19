3-Mile Creek bridge to be replaced as part of KYTC’s Bridging Kentucky program, starting early June















Campbell County motorists will soon notice a smoother, safer drive on the KY 2238 (3-Mile Creek Road) bridge over 3-Mile Creek.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is replacing the aging structure as part of the Cabinet’s Bridging Kentucky program. The new bridge will have a 75-year design life, providing safer crossings for decades to come.

Crews plan to start clearing right of way at the end of May, and construction work is scheduled to begin in early June. Traffic will be shifted onto the temporary pavement during construction of the new bridge. At times there will be a lane closure.

KYTC awarded a $992,429 low-bid contract to John R. Jurgensen Co. to complete the work.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones, and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

Bridging Kentucky is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. For more information on Bridging Kentucky and other bridge projects, please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com.