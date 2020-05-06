26 new cases of COVID in NKY; 625 new cases, 14 deaths in KY; testing in NKY, reopenings on way















Staff report

As of Tuesday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reported 26 additional cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, for 628 total cases. There are 326 cases in Kenton County, 101 cases in Campbell County, 176 cases in Boone County and 25 cases in Grant County. There have been 40 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced in his daily briefing that there were 625 new cases and 14 new deaths, bringing the state totals to 5,822 cases and 272 deaths. Most of the new cases were from testing at the Green River Correctional Complex and most of the deaths were related to long-term care facilities.

“We are about to embark on a very aggressive program to test the long-term care facilities over the weeks ahead at a very brisk pace,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health. “Thank you for what you have done, but I have to continue to emphasize that we must continue these efforts even as we are trying to ease health care back into a better level of functionality and even as the Governor has announced the Phase 1 reopening plan. The normal we return to will be a new normal. It will not be the same normal we left until we get access to a vaccine or until we get access to a fantastic treatment or cure.”

Dr. Stack also noted that Perdue Farms would be taking the necessary steps to test employees.

Teacher appreciation

Beshear hailed the work of Kentucky’s great educators during Teacher Appreciation Week and Teacher Appreciation Day, May 5.

“We so appreciate the job our teachers are doing,” said Gov. Beshear. “What teachers have done in this time of crisis is truly amazing. From preparing work for children to complete at home to helping deliver food – thank you.”

Unemployment insurance

Josh Benton, deputy secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, provided three updates to the state’s response to an unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims.

He said there were changes coming to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

“This is primarily for individuals who do not normally qualify for unemployment insurance,” Benton said. “There’s about 100,000 of those individuals currently receiving benefits on this program.”

He said the minimum benefit for Kentuckians on PUA is $176 per week. Recipients need to request the benefits online every two weeks. To make things easier, people can submit wage history from last year to calculate the benefits.

“In more cases than not, it’s going to increase their benefit amount above that $176 a week,” Benton said.

Second, Benton said employers will now be able to report return-to-work dates for their employees at https://kewes.ky.gov/. Benton said there were several exceptions, including for workers who are in at-risk categories or who are caring for at-risk relatives.

Finally, Benton said officials were working to clear the final claims from March and that the few remaining outstanding issues had to do with disagreements with the employer about terms of separation.

Healthy at Work

Beshear had introduced on Monday new requirements for the Phase 1 of Healthy at Work.

Under the schedule outlined by Beshear, more businesses will be allowed to open May 11 with new minimum requirements, as well as industry-specific requirements. Among the businesses that will be allowed to operate:

Manufacturing, distribution and supply chain businesses; construction; vehicle or vessel dealerships; office-based businesses (at 50% pre-pandemic capacity); horse racing (no fans in attendance); pet care, grooming and boarding and photography.

As long as progress in the fight against COVID-19 is not threatened, additional business sectors will be allowed to open May 20 and May 25.

The Governor said that he hopes to announce Phase 2 this week. He also said that his administration is working with faith leaders on guidance for houses of worship. The guidance has not been issued yet.

“Just because May 20 you can potentially reopen, doesn’t mean that you should,” Beshear said. “It has to be done safely. Our faith leaders have asked me to reiterate this – you should trust your faith leader in your congregation about when it is going to be safe to resume.”

Northern Kentucky testing

St. Elizabeth Healthcare will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 11 through May 15. The drive-thru testing site will be located at the Atlantic Corporate Center at 25 Atlantic Ave., Erlanger. Tests will be provided by appointment only.

Beginning May 8, individuals in need of a COVID-19 test can call 1-800-737-7900. This drive-thru testing site is in addition to the expanded testing available at five different St. Elizabeth facilities in Northern Kentucky.

According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health, “As testing becomes more available throughout Northern Kentucky, we will get a better picture of the spread of COVID-19 in the region, and will be better able to prevent its spread through isolation of cases and contact tracing and quarantine.”

For additional details on COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky, please click here.