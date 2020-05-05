2021 Regional Youth Leadership class named, juniors from 34 high schools across NKY, Cincinnati















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is pleased to announce the 46 high school juniors selected for the 2021 Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) class. The students, who come from 34 high schools across Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, are rising juniors and leaders within their communities.

During the eight-month program, the students will collaborate with local business and civic leaders to identify, develop, refine, and practice their leadership skills in an effort to become catalysts for change. Each month, the students will be presented with new challenges and opportunities for intellectual, creative, social, and personal growth.

Topics explored through the program include arts and culture, criminal justice, local government and economic development, and health. Sessions expose students to potential careers, leadership opportunities, and in general, exciting developments in the Northern Kentucky community.

“We are excited to welcome the next class of future leaders in our region to the RYL class of 2021,” said Ann Marie Whelan, program director of Regional Youth Leadership. “By exposing our students to the many forms of leadership within our community, they experience the possibilities that exist for them no matter where their interests may lie as leadership exists at all levels in all types of organizations.”

Regional Youth Leadership Class of 2021

Avery Adcock, Ludlow High School

Daniel Bailey, Larry A. Ryle High School

Eleanore Bender, St. Ursula Academy

Savannah Brizendine, Summit Country Day

Sydney Brooks, Campbell County High School

Lanier Cloar, Notre Dame Academy

Joe Cooley, Lloyd Memorial High School

John Courtney, Boone County High School

Amaya Day, Beechwood High School

Charles Eisner, Covington Catholic High School

Neva Hahn, Calvary Christian School

Danielle Hall, Hughes STEM School

Nathan Heilbrunn, Indian Hill High School

Zachary Holtz, Bishop Brossart High School

Molly Hull, Mount Notre Dame

Nicholas Jacob, Summit Country Day

Veronica Jennings, Madeira High School

Abigail Johnson, Villa Madonna Academy

Karmyn Jones, Ignite Institute

Maggie Keenan, Mount Notre Dame

Liam Kelley, Walnut Hills High School

Allyson Knotts, Covington Latin School

Kevin Krebs, Covington Catholic High School

Izzy L’Angiocola, Indian Hill High School

Joseph Lansberg, Sycamore High School

Grace Laudenslayer, St. Henry District High School

Olivia Lighthall, Conner High School

Chloe Lindsey, Ludlow High School

Kasey Lowe, Sycamore High School

Jillian MacKnight, Notre Dame Academy

Kendell Moore, Randall K. Cooper High School

Dominic Morgan, Newport Central Catholic

Amy Muller, Mariemont Highschool

Max Perry, Randall K. Cooper High School

Awa Sangare, DePaul Cristo Rey

Sophia Sarakatsannis, Highlands High School

Owen Setters, St. Henry District High School

Callie Shatto, Strong Oaks Academy

Liam Stewart, Campbell County High School

Kayelyn Strotman, Holmes High School

Luke Venable, Newport Central Catholic

Jenna Vogelpohl, Simon Kenton High School

Jocelyn Walton, Walton Verona High School

Katherine Webb, Boone County High School

Greta Wolter, Milford High School

To learn more about Regional Youth Leadership, or the NKY Chamber, visit www.nkychamber.com.