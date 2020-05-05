2021 Regional Youth Leadership class named, juniors from 34 high schools across NKY, Cincinnati

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is pleased to announce the 46 high school juniors selected for the 2021 Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) class. The students, who come from 34 high schools across Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, are rising juniors and leaders within their communities.
During the eight-month program, the students will collaborate with local business and civic leaders to identify, develop, refine, and practice their leadership skills in an effort to become catalysts for change. Each month, the students will be presented with new challenges and opportunities for intellectual, creative, social, and personal growth.
Topics explored through the program include arts and culture, criminal justice, local government and economic development, and health. Sessions expose students to potential careers, leadership opportunities, and in general, exciting developments in the Northern Kentucky community.
“We are excited to welcome the next class of future leaders in our region to the RYL class of 2021,” said Ann Marie Whelan, program director of Regional Youth Leadership. “By exposing our students to the many forms of leadership within our community, they experience the possibilities that exist for them no matter where their interests may lie as leadership exists at all levels in all types of organizations.”
Regional Youth Leadership Class of 2021
Avery Adcock, Ludlow High School
Daniel Bailey, Larry A. Ryle High School
Eleanore Bender, St. Ursula Academy
Savannah Brizendine, Summit Country Day
Sydney Brooks, Campbell County High School
Lanier Cloar, Notre Dame Academy
Joe Cooley, Lloyd Memorial High School
John Courtney, Boone County High School
Amaya Day, Beechwood High School
Charles Eisner, Covington Catholic High School
Neva Hahn, Calvary Christian School
Danielle Hall, Hughes STEM School
Nathan Heilbrunn, Indian Hill High School
Zachary Holtz, Bishop Brossart High School
Molly Hull, Mount Notre Dame
Nicholas Jacob, Summit Country Day
Veronica Jennings, Madeira High School
Abigail Johnson, Villa Madonna Academy
Karmyn Jones, Ignite Institute
Maggie Keenan, Mount Notre Dame
Liam Kelley, Walnut Hills High School
Allyson Knotts, Covington Latin School
Kevin Krebs, Covington Catholic High School
Izzy L’Angiocola, Indian Hill High School
Joseph Lansberg, Sycamore High School
Grace Laudenslayer, St. Henry District High School
Olivia Lighthall, Conner High School
Chloe Lindsey, Ludlow High School
Kasey Lowe, Sycamore High School
Jillian MacKnight, Notre Dame Academy
Kendell Moore, Randall K. Cooper High School
Dominic Morgan, Newport Central Catholic
Amy Muller, Mariemont Highschool
Max Perry, Randall K. Cooper High School
Awa Sangare, DePaul Cristo Rey
Sophia Sarakatsannis, Highlands High School
Owen Setters, St. Henry District High School
Callie Shatto, Strong Oaks Academy
Liam Stewart, Campbell County High School
Kayelyn Strotman, Holmes High School
Luke Venable, Newport Central Catholic
Jenna Vogelpohl, Simon Kenton High School
Jocelyn Walton, Walton Verona High School
Katherine Webb, Boone County High School
Greta Wolter, Milford High School
To learn more about Regional Youth Leadership, or the NKY Chamber, visit www.nkychamber.com.