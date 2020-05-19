2020 Outstanding Women of NKY Awards go virtual with Facebook Live Event June 23















On June 23, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative sponsored by PNC, will recognize its 2020 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky honorees with a virtual celebration, taking place from noon to 1 p.m.

The awards – sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare – honor women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance and leadership. The virtual event will be broadcast free of charge on the NKY Chamber’s official Facebook page.

“As we adjust to our new normal, we are all embracing unique ways to accomplish and highlight the significant events of our lives – and that includes celebrating the achievements of this year’s outstanding honorees,” said Gina Bath, NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Vice President. “We received 50 nominations of women all worthy of recognition this year; these community champions represent the best of the best in our region and now will have the opportunity to shine in a forum open to all.”

The 2020 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky honorees include:

Outstanding Women Honorees:

Lisa Cooper – Northern Kentucky Area Development District

Wafa Nasser, M.D. – The Whole Child Pediatrics, PSC

Teri VonHandorf, Ed.D. – Gateway Community & Technical College

Kim M. Webb – Emergency Shelter of NKY

Emerging Leader Honoree:

Laura S. Menge – Greater Cincinnati Foundation

Henrietta Cleveland Inspiring Women Honoree:

Presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Kristi P. Nelson – Multi-Color Corporation

Judith Clabes Lifetime Achievement Honoree:

Tammy Weidinger – Brighton Center, Inc.

Nancy Janes Boothe Scholarship Recipients:

Savannah Buck, Gateway Community & Technical College

Barbie Watkins, Northern Kentucky University

Holly Jenkins, Thomas More University

“In going virtual, we now have the opportunity to share the inspiring stories, contributions and successes of our honorees on a broader scale,” said Julie Tapke, Chair of the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards. “This event sells out every year; now, those who might not have been able to attend can take part in celebrating the achievements of these outstanding women from the comfort of their homes.”

The Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards were established in the fall of 1984 by the late Nancy Boothe, wife of then-NKU President Leon E. Boothe. Since 1985, nearly 200 women have been recognized for blazing trails, opening doors or demonstrating leadership in their homes, professions, communities and/or state.

The 2020 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards were originally slated for April 28 at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center in Erlanger. The event was postponed due to social gathering restrictions in place due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Title Sponsor: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Presenting Sponsor: PNC

Silver Sponsors: Humana and Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc.

Education Partners: Toyota, Gateway Community & Technical College, Northern Kentucky University and Thomas More University.

Media Partner: Northern Kentucky Tribune

Individuals interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Diana McGlade at dmcglade@NKYChamber.com or (859) 578‑1859. For more information on the event, and to register, visit www.nkychamber.com/events/.