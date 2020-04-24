Woodford Reserve joins Churchill Downs for ‘Kentucky Derby at Home’ celebration on May 2

Woodford Reserve, the Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, has joined Churchill Downs for a nationwide, at-home celebration that honors the tradition and pageantry of the Kentucky Derby while also raising up to $2 million for people impacted by the global pandemic.
The day-long virtual experience will take place on May 2, the original date for the annual race, which has been postponed to Sept. 5.
Churchill Downs and Woodford Reserve will be offering unique content on social media during the day, which will be followed by NBC’s 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. re-airing of the legendary 2015 Kentucky Derby that began American Pharaoh’s historic Triple Crown run.“The Kentucky Derby is not just a horse race — it’s tradition, pageantry and history — and it brings people together from across the globe for the Greatest Two Minutes in Sports,” said Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris. “Now more than ever, it is important to preserve that history and keep the tradition alive.”
A series of interactive virtual experiences, from Kentucky Derby Museum tours to Derby-inspired recipes are scheduled to air on Kentucky Derby’s official social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). To further lift spirits and encourage safe and healthy at-home Derby celebrations, Woodford Reserve will join the at-home celebration with the following programming:
● 2 p.m. — Bourbon, Horses & History— Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris will demonstrate how to make the perfect Mint Julep while speaking about the history that connects thoroughbreds, bourbon and Derby.
Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall, an expectant mother, will share her favorite mocktail recipes that are inspired by Derby cocktail classics. She will also share tips to enjoy the day with the entire family.
● 3 p.m. — A Global Live Toast to Derby — Morris and McCall will join Derby fans from all over the world join for a toast to celebrate the First Saturday in May and look forward to the Sept. 5 Run for the Roses. The toast will be on Woodford Reserve’s YouTube Live channel.
The day’s virtual events also include Churchill Downs’ first-ever virtual horse race, The Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown.
Beginning on April 30, fans will be able to visit www.KentuckyDerby.com to choose their favorite horse to win the virtual race and can join Churchill Downs in making a charitable donation to COVID-19 emergency relief efforts. Churchill Downs has pledged to match up to $1 million of donations, for a total potential donation of $2 million.
The Kentucky Derby has been postponed for just the second time in its 146-year history — the first being in 1945 when World War II pushed the race from May to early June.
From Woodford Reserve
Want more great content like this?
Become a sustaining member of NKyTribune with a tax-deductible donation today and help us continue to provide accurate, up-to-date local news and information you can depend on.