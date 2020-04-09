Wilderness Road Girl Scouts get help from American Homeland Title Agency whose clients will get cookies















Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) called on businesses in Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati to help fund its programs by buying surplus cookies, since Girl Scouts cannot sell cookies door-to-door due to the COVID-19 crisis. American Homeland Title Agency, with offices in Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati stepped up to help with a $5,000 contribution for 1,250 boxes of cookies from both GSKWR and Western Ohio Girl Scouts.

American Homeland Title Agency typically gives fresh-baked cookies to clients at residential real estate closing transactions, so this was a great fit.

“We thought this was a wonderful way to give back to the community. We will now be able to give Girl Scout cookies to our buyers for the foreseeable future until things return to normal”, said John J. Yonas, Attorney and Partner, American Homeland Title Agency.

GSKWR relies heavily on cookie sales as they represent over 80% of its annual operating budget and provide girls and their troops the opportunity to set goals and earn their own money, used to fund rigorous programs and growth opportunities. GSKWR currently has warehouse locations throughout the State of Kentucky housing tens of thousands of surplus cookies that must be sold.

Companies throughout Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati, large and small, are urged to purchase cases of cookies to support front-line workers in healthcare, restaurant businesses, manufacturing, distribution and any other essential businesses or organizations that continue to work during the COVID-19 crisis, or to donate to food banks or senior facilities to support vulnerable populations.

“We are thrilled to have American Homeland Title’s support during this challenging time”, said Haleigh McGraw, Communications Director, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road. “We’ve seen great support from other companies as well, but still have thousands of boxes of cookies to sell to support our Kentucky Cookie Entrepreneurs,” she continued.



To purchase cases of cookies with a $250 minimum for 5 cases, click here or contact Tammy Durham, Director of Grants and Community Partnerships at tdurham@gswrc.org.

By earning their own money through cookie sales, Kentucky Girl Scouts learn goal setting, financial literacy and entrepreneurship skills through the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

Revenue from the Girl Scout Cookie Program maintains GSKWR property and provides programming on 4 camp properties, provides financial assistance to more than 2,500 girls, training to nearly 4,000 volunteers, and other Girl Scout activities throughout the year.