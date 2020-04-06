Walton woman killed in accident on Aero Parkway in Boone County after car strikes two poles, splits in half















NKyTribune staff

A Walton woman was killed Sunday evening in a collision on Aero Parkway in Boone County.

According to a release from the Boone County Sheriff’s office, Tara L. Girtley, 37, was headed southbound on Aero Parkway, approaching Burlington Pike, in a black Saturn Vue at about 8:10 p.m.

Preliminary indications are that the vehicle left the roadway and struck two utility poles as it approached Burlington Pike.

The report states that it is not clear why the vehicle veered from the roadway.

The collision with the second pole split Girtley’s vehicle in half and part of the car continued onto Burlington Pike (KY 18) where it struck another vehicle.

Girtley was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

Girtley’s next of kin has been notified.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office’s Accident Reconstruction Team continues to investigate the collision and the cause was not immediately known.