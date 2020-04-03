A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Villa Madonna Academy valedictorian, salutatorian get icing and the cake while learning at home

Apr 3rd, 2020 · 0 Comment

NKyTribune staff

Villa Madonna Academy congratulated the Class of 2020’s valedictorian, Neema Adley, and salutatorian, Maddie Dickman in a special way.

Villa Madonna Academy Class of 2020’s valedictorian, Neema Adley, left and salutatorian, Maddie Dickman received special delivery cakes to recognize their accomplishments. The cakes were delivered to their homes by High School/Junior High Principal Pamela McQueen and guidance counselor Walter Ingram (provided photos)

The implementation of Nontraditional Instruction (NTI), due to the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of students in many ways, including the recognition of individual achievements. While it may not be the way the would have preferred it, Adley and Dickman will certainly remember how they found out about their accomplishments

The students received the news via a cake delivered to their homes. High School/Junior High Principal Pamela McQueen and guidance counselor Walter Ingram delivered the treats and the news (while maintaining their distance) to the surprised students.

Neema Adley of Crescent Springs is the Villa Madonna Academy Class of 2020 Valedictorian. Her mother, Leenata Maddiwar, was there for the special delivery.

Maddie Dickman of Edgewood is the Villa Madonna Academy Class of 2020 Salutatorian. Her parents, Julie and Kyle Dickman, were there for the special delivery.

Villa Madonna Academy Class of 2020 salutatorian Maddie Dickman, upper left and valedictorian Neema Adley, were surprised with a home delivery of cakes to recognize their respective accomplishments. Below, High School/Junior High Principal Pamela McQueen and guidance counselor Walter Ingram delivered the news, and the cakes, while maintaining social distancing.


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.