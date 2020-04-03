Villa Madonna Academy valedictorian, salutatorian get icing and the cake while learning at home















NKyTribune staff

Villa Madonna Academy congratulated the Class of 2020’s valedictorian, Neema Adley, and salutatorian, Maddie Dickman in a special way.

The implementation of Nontraditional Instruction (NTI), due to the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of students in many ways, including the recognition of individual achievements. While it may not be the way the would have preferred it, Adley and Dickman will certainly remember how they found out about their accomplishments

The students received the news via a cake delivered to their homes. High School/Junior High Principal Pamela McQueen and guidance counselor Walter Ingram delivered the treats and the news (while maintaining their distance) to the surprised students.

Neema Adley of Crescent Springs is the Villa Madonna Academy Class of 2020 Valedictorian. Her mother, Leenata Maddiwar, was there for the special delivery.

Maddie Dickman of Edgewood is the Villa Madonna Academy Class of 2020 Salutatorian. Her parents, Julie and Kyle Dickman, were there for the special delivery.