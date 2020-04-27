Three Navigo experts, moms of high school seniors share advice on moving forward after COVID-19















By Steve Oldfield

Learning Grove

Not knowing if they’ll get to walk at a graduation ceremony is just the beginning of the uncertainty for many high school seniors. The COVID-19 crisis has put many students’ plans for college up in the air.

Some parents have lost their jobs and their ability to pay tuition disappeared as quickly as toilet paper and bleach at the grocery. Other students are now questioning their choice to study away from home.

A study published in the Chronicle of Higher Education found that more than 15 percent of high school seniors who had planned to attend a four-year college full-time are now making other plans and 60 percent of college-bound students are worried they now won’t be able to enroll at their first-choice school.

The pressure is on to make a decision: the deadline for confirming enrollment and applying for housing is often May 1. Many colleges are now pushing back those deadlines as students try to figure out their futures.

“This is tough for many students and their families,” said Stephanie Layton, a director at NaviGo College & Career Prep Services, a division of Learning Grove. Her program, NaviGo Scholars, connects high school students across the region to careers, and coaches students preparing for college. Layton is one of three NaviGo staff members with a high school senior graduating in 2020. Her son, Christopher, is graduating from Beechwood and will be attending the University of Cincinnati to study business.

“As our organization works to find resources for our students and families, I am honestly looking for our team, too,” said Layton. “Personally, my family is living it. Like many others in our region, our family income has changed significantly due to the Coronavirus situation and we are really evaluating what the fall could look like.”

Like many families, Layton had already filled out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) months ago. The FAFSA plays a major role in how colleges determine financial aid packages for students.

Rather than directing parents to fill out a new FAFSA, the Feds are recommending families go directly to their college’s financial aid departments, Layton said.

“Now more than ever, students and parents have to make sure they stay connected with Financial Aid,” said Jennie LaMothe, Director of Navigo’s School-based Services. LaMothe’s son Noah is graduating from Highlands and heading to the University of Kentucky in the fall to study engineering.

LaMothe has devoted her life to helping students determine their interests and strengths so they can find the best path toward a successful career. She also spent four years working in higher education directing New Student Orientation and Parent Programs.

“Everything we know about what is best for student development is thrown out the window during this pandemic,” LaMothe said. She worries about schools switching their orientation to online instead of giving campus tours and help sessions in person.

“Attending an on-campus orientation program has such a positive impact on a student’s college success,” LaMothe said.

“I am concerned students won’t be able to make those important connections with faculty, staff and other incoming students via online platforms.” LaMothe recommends students sign up for the last possible orientation in hopes that one will be held on campus instead of online.

While many families are already focused on college in the Fall, Parents also need to remember that many students still haven’t dealt with the disappointment of missing so many rights of passage this Spring.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the 2019-20 school year will end with non-traditional instruction (NTI) across the Commonwealth. It’s certainly not how the NaviGo team envisioned their sons’ senior year wrapping up, but they are moving forward.

“They’re missing out on award ceremonies, prom, and other senior traditions, and that’s resulted in many seniors experiencing grief-like symptoms such as anxiety, fear, and depression,” said Lorraine O’Moore, Navigo’s NKY College & Career Network Coordinator. O’Moore’s son Kyle is graduating from West Clermont High School and is heading to UC Clermont to study Criminal Justice. O’Moore says the added stress on the students is also transferring to many parents.

“This pandemic has also gravely impacted parents who feel helpless, and who hurt for their kids, and school staff who have worked diligently with students to prepare them for this celebratory milestone,” O’Moore said. “This pandemic has pulled the rug from under our seniors and everything is now ‘out of whack’”

O’Moore says parents have to remain positive.

“It’s essential to say upbeat and to encourage them to interact with their peers and teachers,” O’Moore said. “You have to keep them looking forward to good things in the future – instead of dwelling on the stress of the present and remind them their futures are still bright.”

Layton also says it’s important to focus on opportunities. “We’re finding the positive in all of this: more time with our kids before they head off to college! We may be navigating finances a little differently than expected, but we’ll get there. Our family is appreciating the support not only from the college level, but from our high school as well.”

NaviGo has a step-by-step checklist for students and parents navigating the first year of college on their website.

