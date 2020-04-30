Thomas More swimmer Miller named All-American; finished eighth nationally in 1,650-yard freestyle















Thomas More senior swimmer Shelby Miller has been named an All-American by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America.

Miller qualified for the NAIA National Championship in three individual events and had a qualifying time in a relay event. At the national meet, she finished eighth in the 1,650-yard freestyle, ninth in the 500-yard freestyle and 12th in the 200-yard freestyle.

In the 1,650-yard freestyle, Miller finished with a time of 18:04.04 and qualified for the event with a time of 17:52.79, which ranked fifth in the nation. She recorded a time of 5:10.80 to win the consolation round of the 500-yard freestyle to finish ninth and had a time of 1:56.74 in the 200-yard freestyle.

Miller is a graduate of McNicholas High School in Cincinnati.

At the Mid-South Conference Championships in February, Miller finished second in the 1650-yard freestyle with a school-record time of 17:52.79.

Founded in 1922, the CSCAA is the first professional association of college coaches in the United States. The CSCAA is dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming and diving at the collegiate level.

(From Thomas More and staff reports)