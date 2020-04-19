Thomas More notebook: Football golf outing moved to July 11; TMU volleyball opens season Aug. 19

NKyTribune staff
Due to the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Thomas More football program has moved its golf outing from May 23 to July 11 at Twin Oaks Golf and Plantation Club.
All proceeds from the outing will directly benefit the Thomas More football program. The four-player best ball scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
Lunch at the golf course is included and a dinner will be held at Dickmann’s Sports Cafe immediately after the round.
The event will also include door prizes, a silent auction, and awards for the team champion, split the pot, skins, longest putt and closest to the pin.
For additional, information, contact Trevor Stellman at stellmt@thomasmore.edu or (859) 344-3516, or visit tmuky.us/rsvpfootball.
TMU VOLLEYBALL OPENS SEASON AUG. 19: Thomas More first-year women’s volleyball head coach Holly Bronner Stiver will make her debut with the Saints on Aug. 19 with a road match against Indiana Wesleyan.
Thomas More begins its home schedule on Aug. 26 when it hosts Taylor at the Connor Convocation Center. The Saints open Mid-South Conference play on Sept. 9 with a road showdown at defending champion Lindsey Wilson.
A year ago, Thomas More posted a 24-8 overall record, including a 12-3 mark in the Mid-South Conference. The Saints also advanced to the championship match of the Mid-South Conference Tournament.
Thomas More must replace five seniors from last season but welcomes back junior outside hitter Emily Mohs, who was named NAIA honorable mention All-American in 2019. The previous year, Mohs earned first team All-America honors during Thomas More’s final season of competing at the NCAA Division III level.
(From Thomas More and staff reports)
