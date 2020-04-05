TANK suspends Southbank Shuttle due to COVID-19 pandemic; other service reductions remain in place















In addition to the reduced service that has been operated over the last two weeks, TANK will further reduce service, effective Monday 4/6/2020. Beginning Monday, TANK will temporarily suspend Southbank Shuttle service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southbank Shuttle uses a special, lightweight vehicle that can allow for travel on the Roebling Suspension Bridge. However “the trolley vehicle does not have a rear door, which makes passenger boarding a very close encounter for the bus driver,” stated Andrew Aiello, TANK GM.

Additionally, the service is largely duplicative of other local routes in the system and with reduced ridership over the last several weeks, the duplication is not warranted.

“TANK is making every effort to protect the health of our operators while we navigate the next few weeks and months. Our goal is to continue to provide a base level of service for the people that need it most, while protecting the health of TANK employees,” said Aiello. “With that balance comes some difficult decisions.”

TANK continues to ask all passengers to limit non-essential travel on TANK buses to allow for safe travel for those performing essential services in the community.

A Summary of TANK’s Current Service Levels:

TRANSIT OPERATIONS:

TANK REDUCED SCHEDULE –As of 4/6/2020

Until further notice, TANK will be operating a reduced “Sunday Plus” schedule.

Routes operating and their level of service are described below.

1. The following TANK Local Routes are operating a SUNDAY Schedule every day:

• 1 Dixie Highway

• 3 Ludlow

• 5 City Heights

• 7 Latonia

• 8 Eastern Avenue

• 12 Bellevue/Dayton

• 16 West Newport/NKU

• 25 Southgate/Alexandria

• 33 Thomas More Parkway/Crestview Hills

• Routes #9 Taylor Mill/Independence and #11 Ft. Thomas do not operate Sunday service and will not run during this time.

2. Southbank Shuttle is not running.

3. Some TANK Express Routes will be operating:

• 2X Airporter – Weekday Schedule will operate 7 days a week

• 31X Rolling Hills Express – Regular Weekday Schedule Mon-Fri as published – NO CHANGE

• 39X Petersburg Road/South Hebron Express –Sunday Schedule will operate 7 days a week

• 40X Worldwide Blvd/North Hebron Express– MODIFIED SCHEDULE will operate 7 days a week

*The 1X, 17X, 18X, 22X, 25X, 28X, 30X, 32X, 35X, 42X do not have Sunday service and will not run until further notice.

Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky