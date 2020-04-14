St. Vincent de Paul, FreeStore Foodbank team up for food box distribution in Erlanger Wednesday morning















St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is partnering with Freestore Foodbank to distribute emergency food boxes on Wednesday, April 15th, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at SVdP Erlanger, located at 2655 Crescent Springs Road.

The distribution of the emergency food boxes will be conducted as a drive-through, individuals are asked to stay in their car when receiving the box of food.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on many in Northern Kentucky. Some people have lost their jobs or have been furloughed. Even with a job, many families who relied on the school system to provide breakfast and lunch for their children are feeding their children three meals a day from home.

The cost of groceries to feed a family of four for a week is about $150. SVdP NKY and Freestore Foodbank want to help individuals and families by distributing groceries to sustain them for a week’s time. By providing food, a burden is lifted from these families who must decide whether to buy groceries or pay a utility bill.

The food distribution is open to everyone in the community who needs help with food. Freestore Foodbank is graciously providing all the food and SVdP NKY is providing the space to distribute to the community.



“The Freestore Foodbank serves nine counties in Northern Kentucky as part of the Feeding America Network. With over 60 partners in NKY, the Freestore distributed over 7 million meals in the Commonwealth last year.”