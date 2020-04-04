Spring surprises (which are normally lovely) are now spoiled by the overlay of dreadful coronavirus-19















By Lynn James

Special to NKyTribune

Has everyone noticed spring is here? When the groundhog didn’t see his shadow in February, he was right. Spring was just around the corner. Last weekend I had my first “grass cutter” sighting. His grass was a lush green and denser than mine. There he was giving his lawn its first haircut for the season with the proper diagonal lines.

I was ready for spring to arrive. After such a mild winter, I thought we were home free. In early March, I predicted to my friends and coworkers that we were out of the danger zone of winter. But then the coronavirus brought its shadow to Northern Kentucky.

When I watched the coverage of what was going on in China, it seemed so distant. Not really a part of our world. It could never get that bad here in the states. Then Italy happened. That’s a bit closer to home, but we still have an entire ocean between us.

With New York, it started to hit home. I feared the reality of the virus might travel closer – right down I-75 to our homes and businesses. And so it has. I have a cousin who lives in New York state. I had given him a hard time about all the snow they had this winter in contrast to our few flakes. He was tired of the snow. I’m sure he’s still tired with this new “snowstorm” of sorts plummeting through; it’s going to be a long-lasting one.

Our texts to each other changed in tone as the situation became worse. March 10, the exchange was: “I heard on the news that the coronavirus has hit New York City. Hope you guys are okay and it stays away!” His response: “Thanks. We are 100 miles away east. So far so good.”

On March 17, the conversation was more alarming with my text: “Hey, I hope you and your kids are okay. It’s crazy down here in KY and OH. Hope it’s not too bad where you are in NY.” His response: “We’re doing OK. The main problem is the grocery store being crazy. The kids are bored at home because there’s no school. But we’re doing OK.”

By March 25th, my message was sent with deep concern: “Heard how bad it is in NYC and New York state in general. Hope you’re staying Safe, Strong and Sane thru all this. Being stuck at home is no fun. At least the sun is shining here. Hope it’s shining in NY too!” He hasn’t responded yet. I’m sure he’s too busy to text and too exhausted as well. I’m sure he’s still safe.

At least the sun is shining most days here in Northern Kentucky. It’s beginning to look like a beautiful spring. The remaining leaves in my yard have seemed to disappear. Or are they just hiding under the growing grass? I thought about buying an electric cordless lawn mower this year; I think I’ll wait and conserve my cash. Days later while driving past yet another grass cutter, I could “smell” the green grass that had been cut. I love that smell every spring!

Hearing the birds chirp in the morning as I wake up for the day is so soothing. After such a mild winter, I was looking forward to spring even though it brings with it extra yard work. This spring, I guess we will all be spending more time in our yards – our own yards. Great to be outside as long as no one is physically close to you.

My neighbor was outside with two of her grandchildren. Normally, I would have walked across the street to talk to them and catch up on what’s going on in our lives. Instead, I stayed confined to my driveway and hollered “Hello!” We exchanged a few other words as we both explained to her grandson that he couldn’t cross the street to come over and greet me, even if he did look both ways before crossing.

At least I’m allowed to go out and drive around. With gas prices so low, it’s an inexpensive recreational activity these days. I still have the drive-thru windows I can stop at and see a friendly face for the cost of a burger or cheese coney. I could actually take a walk and conquer my own steep street. I’ll think about that one some more before I attempt it. But this is not the spring we were expecting.

Even after such a mild winter, we were still expecting the spring showers and storms. We were expecting the spring allergies as well. But not the spring surprise of the virus. Why couldn’t the groundhog have warned us about this too?

Lynn James is a lifelong resident of Northern Kentucky and has lived in Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties. She enjoys living and observing real life with real people.