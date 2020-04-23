Shirley Bernstein, widow of Ben Bernstein, of Mike Fink Restaurant, BB Riverboats fame, dies at 97















Shirley Bernstein, who with late husband Ben, built a restaurant empire on both sides of the Ohio River, died Tuesday at age 97.

Ben and Shirley Bernstein developed their first restaurant, El Greco, in Southgate, then went on to develop the storied Mike Fink Restaurant riverboat in 1977, Crockett’s River Cafe and Covington Landing, floating on the Ohio River in Covington. The extraordinary duo spurred restaurant developments all along the downtown stretch of the river.

She and Ben also developed BB Riverboats excursion boat operation in 1979 which has grown to become a Cincinnati icon for residents, tourists, and conventioneers. BB Riverboats is currently located on Riverboat Row in Newport. The business has been passed on to the next generation of Bernsteins and is now under the direction of her son, Alan, and grandchildren, Terri and Ben.

She and Ben continued on to create two innovative restaurants in downtown Cincinnati, Benjamin’s and Shirley’s Café. In 1984 they opened a Chuck E. Cheese franchise in Florence.

Shirley Tennenbaum Bernstein was born in Cincinnati and became a lifelong contributor to the community. She grew up in North Avondale and raised her family in Bond Hill. After returning from Ecuador while accompanying her husband, who was on assignment with the U.S. Agency for International Development and Peace Corps, she and Ben lived out their remaining years in Hyde Park. She graduated from Walnut Hills High School and received her college degree from the University of Cincinnati.



She is survived by her three children, Linda Peroff, Jimmy Bernstein, and Alan Bernstein. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; Bryan & Michael Peroff; Rob, Brad, & Amy Bernstein; and Terri and Benjamin Bernstein as well as eight great-grandchildren. Her brother Stanley Tennenbaum and grandson David Peroff preceded her in death.



She was known for her infectious and dynamic personality and was said to be able to remember all of the customer’s names she came into contact with at the restaurants. She was a genuine individual who was opinionated and outspoken but loved and respected by everyone. She made a lasting impression on everyone she met and interacted with. Her acquaintances retell their favorite stories of their dealings with Shirley with humor and fondness.



Donations in her honor can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, SPCA of Cincinnati and the Kentucky Restaurant Association.