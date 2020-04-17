Prep Sports Notebook: CovCath point guard recruited by NCAA Division II basketball program in Florida















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Grant Disken, the leading scorer on the Covington Catholic boys basketball team that won the 9th Region championship last month, has accepted a scholarship offer from St. Leo University in Florida.

The senior point guard averaged 16.4 points for the Colonels, who won the regional title for the third consecutive year. He shot 53 percent (193 of 364) from the field overall and 45 percent (75 of 165) from 3-point range. He was among the area’s best free throw shooters at 82.1 percent (96 of 117).

Disken was named 9th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches. He would’ve received his award at the Sweet 16 boys state tournament, but it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In two years as a varsity starter, Disken scored 1,042 points in 69 games for a 15.1 average. He was named Division I Player of the Year by local coaches this season and also received the Mr. Hustle Award in the large school division.

Disken will be joining a St. Leo basketball team that competes on the NCAA Division II level and finished last season with a 16-13 record. The Lions had three senior starters in the lineup, including the team leader in 3-point goals and free throws made.

CovCath would have taken a 29-5 record into the state tournament that was suspended in March and remains on hold. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has prohibited all high school sports related activities until May 1, so both the boys and girls state basketball tournaments will likely be canceled.

Cooper football player transferring to Connecticut boarding school

A two-way starter on the Cooper football team last season will transfer to a private boarding school in Connecticut to finish his high school career.

Dominic Rulli, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound offensive and defensive lineman for the Jaguars, announced his decision to enroll at Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut, earlier this week on Twitter. He said he’ll have two years of high school eligibility at the school and be in the 2022 graduating class.

Taft plays in the Class A New England prep school conference against some of the most challenging competition in the northeast, according to the school’s website. Last year’s team roster listed players from 13 states, including one from Northern Kentucky.

Michael Spencer, who also played football at Cooper, was a defensive end and linebacker on the Taft team that posted a 5-3 record. He will join the Vanderbilt University football team as a preferred walk-on next season.

Campbell County basketball player makes commitment with Midway

Jayln Jackson, the leading scorer on the Campbell County girls basketball team that made it to the 10th Region final, will continue her athletic and academic career at Midway University in Kentucky.

The senior guard scored 18 points in the 10th Region championship game and finished with a team-high 12.2 average. She was also among the state’s top free throw shooters, making 118 of 139 for 84.9 percent.

The Camels posted a 22-12 record in Nolan Boone’s first year as head coach with Jackson among five seniors in the rotation. She’ll be joining a Midway team that competes on the NAIA level and finished last season with a 22-9 record.

Notre Dame will be at-large team in LIT girls basketball tournament

The Notre Dame Academy girls basketball team has accepted a berth in the Louisville Invitational Tournament that’s set for Jan 26-31.

Last season, the Pandas made it to the 9th Region championship game and posted a 25-7 record with only one senior on the roster. The team’s top returning player is sophomore Lacey Bradshaw, who averaged 14 points and six rebounds per game.

Louisville teams play in the first two rounds of the LIT bracket. The four teams that make it to the quarterfinals then play opponents from around the state. The other state at-large teams in the 2021 LIT bracket will be Anderson County, Bowling Green and Franklin County, who were all regional champions last season.