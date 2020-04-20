On Divine Mercy Sunday, Bishop Foys presided over a blessing of the City and Diocese, for an end to the pandemic















On Divine Mercy Sunday, Bishop Roger Foys presided over a Holy Hour that concluded with the blessing of the City of Covington and the Diocese of Covington praying for an end to the pandemic.

The Holy Hour included praying of Vespers, the Rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet.

Bishop Foys led a Eucharistic procession to neighboring St. Mary Park where he the blessing was held.

During the Great Jubilee Year 2000, St. John Paul II declared the second Sunday of Easter, Divine Mercy Sunday — a day when Christ’s mercy is poured out in abandon for anyone seeking recourse to him. Catholics are increasingly honoring this devotion.

The Holy Hour was live-streamed from the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption and is available for viewing on Cathedral’s website.