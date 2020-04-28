Northern Kentucky Baptist Association partners with Cincinnati Chinese Church for weekly Bible study















By Mark Maynard

Kentucky Today

Jim Woolums has been amazed at what has transpired through the Northern Kentucky Baptist Association’s partnership with the Cincinnati Chinese Church.

“It’s a phenomenal group of people who are Christ followers,” said Woolums, the Associational Ministry Strategist for the NKBA.

They have been meeting every Tuesday night from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. for a Bible study at the NKBA building.

“I’ve come back from some late UK games at Rupp Arena around 1 a.m. and the parking lot is still full,” Woolums said.

He said the Bible study, which is run by pastor David Wu, usually has around 50 participating. Most of them are workers at Chinese restaurants in the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area.

The church is about 300 strong and has been operational for about 10 years, Woolums said. They have been doing the Bible study at the NKBA building the past four years.

“It’s been a great part of our story here,” Woolums said. “It was a phenomenal opportunity for us and we’re honored to be part of it. They’re evangelistic people. They get other workers and people work for them to come to the Bible studies.”

The owner of one of the restaurants worked years to bring his parents, who were both Buddhists, over from China. He finally was able to get them to America and his mother eventually professed her faith in Christ.

“He’s still working on his father,” Woolums said.

Children from the Cincinnati Chinese Church come to a school of Christian education on Saturdays that the association sponsors, Woolums said.

The coronavirus has suspended most activities but the church has remained engaged in the community. They secured 300 N95 masks and 65 other pieces of personal protective equipment and presented them to the St. Elizabeth hospital in Edgewood and to the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Wu, the pastor, is a graduate of Southwestern Seminary.

Woolums said the Northern Kentucky Baptist Association, which represents 70 churches, is “thriving” even during these difficult times.

