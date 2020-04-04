NKyHealth reports 18 new COVID-19 cases; state has 90 with six deaths; Governor: ‘This is our time. . .’















As of Friday afternoon 18 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for a total of 105 cases. There are 52 cases in Kenton County, 24 cases in Campbell County, 25 cases in Boone County and 4 cases in Grant County. Total, there have been 5 reported deaths.

Gov. Beshear said there were at least 831 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, 90 of which were newly confirmed. There were six new deaths reported Friday, raising the state’s toll to 37 deaths.

The Governor said about 15,000 Kentuckians have been tested.

“Let’s remember that it’s real people. That it’s families. That when we announce 90 new cases, that it’s families that are worried about that person,” he said. “Everyone that we’ve lost, and those numbers will increase, are real, special, important people: children of God. And let’s make sure we don’t let this become just a numbers game.”

For regularly updated data on COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky,

click here.

“Over the past week, the number of identified cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky have nearly quadrupled,” stated Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health. “COVID-19 is here, and many of our cases are among adults ages 20-59. These are the same age groups that will likely be outside this weekend enjoying the warmer weather, so remember that you need to take the same social distancing actions if you plan on going outside.”

Take these steps to keep you, your family and the community safe:



• Enjoy the outside and the nice weather six feet apart.

• Do not overcrowd parks or playgrounds.

• Avoid group sports and outside gatherings.

For more information, visit the NKY Health COVID-19 page or the Kentucky state health page. You can also call Kentucky’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. The Governor’s press releases are available here.

Beshear also shared some positive news, noting that so far the increases in positive cases in Kentucky has been less than many expected at this point.

“We are not escalating every day or every other day right now, although we will escalate,” Gov. Beshear said of the rate of increase in cases. “I believe that is directly attributable to the steps you are taking.”

He also announced that at least 228 people have fully recovered after being stricken with coronavirus.

“We believe it’s a lot more, but that’s what we can confirm right now,” the Governor said.

On Friday, Gov. Beshear also vetoed Senate Bill 2, saying the legislation appeared likely to reduce participation in the voting process. The Governor said the bill needlessly would threaten the health and safety of Kentuckians who would be required to obtain identification during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Beshear also addressed a question from a reporter regarding farmers markets.

“Follow CDC guidelines at farmers’ markets. When people follow the rules, we can do this. If they create crowds, we cannot have them. If you are sick, you cannot go. If you touch something, you have to buy it,” the Governor said.

With favorable weather forecast across the commonwealth this weekend, the Governor encouraged Kentuckians to keep up their guard and avoid crowds. He said following the guidelines of social distancing and staying healthy at home has the potential to save as many as 11,000 people.

“This is our challenge, this is our calling, this is our time. Other generations went to wars, went to other challenges with even more than this on the line,” the Governor said. “I know it is tough, but what is being asked of us is to follow rules and stay apart from each other.”

Read about other key updates from the week by visiting Gov. Beshear’s website.