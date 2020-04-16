NKY Community Action Commission assists families in need — food boxes, rent, emergency assistance















Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission has been assisting families in Northern Kentucky who have been financially impacted by COVID-19. The agency has distributed over 1100 food boxes to families in the past 3 weeks and provided over 800 families with rental and other emergency assistance.

In addition, with the extension of the LIHEAP program, nearly 2000 families have been provided with home utility assistance since March 30th. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Crisis Program, known as LIHEAP, assists eligible households with their winter energy costs. And, a recent $25,000 grant from The Greater Cincinnati Foundation and United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide additional funds to help even more families in the coming weeks with food and rental assistance.

“We greatly appreciate the partnership with GCF and United Way. This funding will allow us to provide a safety net to more Northern Kentuckians during this time of crisis. GCF and United Way both continue to rise to the challenge of helping our community to thrive,” said NKCAC Executive Director, Catrena Bowman-Thomas.

Individuals and families needing assistance with food boxes, utility assistance, rental and other emergency assistance, or health insurance coverage can contact NKCAC at 859-292-5222.

Northern Kentucky CAC empowers individuals and families to be successful, whether they need

immediate relief or long-term strategy.