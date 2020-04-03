NKY Chamber/Tri-ED presenting series of podcasts about the CARES Act federal stimulus















The CARES Act will provide $2 trillion in stimulus funding in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The NKY Chamber and Northern Kentucky Tri-ED are hosting a series of updates about the CARES Act with expertise offered by legal and accounting firms in our region regarding what we can expect.

The presenters for this one are:

Janet Harrah, Senior Director, Center for Economic Analysis and Development – Northern Kentucky University

Kelly Schoening Holden, DBL Law

Tony Schweier, Clark Schaefer Hackett and

Katie Cassidy Tranter, DBL Law



Also, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is providing an interactive map to help small businesses learn about aid through the CARES Act.