NKY Chamber of Commerce to explore region’s economic forecast at Eggs ‘N Issues webinar















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is continuing its push to bring its members pertinent information during a time of great economic uncertainty with its upcoming free Eggs ‘N Issues, “Economic Forecast for Northern Kentucky.”

Northern Kentucky’s overall gross domestic product (GDP) and the state’s current employment/unemployment numbers will be among the topics discussed at the upcoming event, taking place from 8 to 9 a.m.

Tuesday, April 21, Janet Harrah, the Senior Director of the Center for Economic Analysis & Development at Northern Kentucky University will be the featured speaker. Other planned topics of discussion for the breakfast-timed virtual event include transportation and logistics, healthcare, restaurants and hospitality.

Hailed as one of the most popular Eggs ‘N Issues sessions in the past, NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper says the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has given this month’s topic extra significance.

“Our Eggs ‘N Issues series always brings our members the most current and vital information possible from regional experts that are well-versed in their profession,” Cooper said. “Janet Harrah will provide our members critical insight to help them not only make sense of this unprecedented time, but survive and become stronger once it is over.”

The April 21 Eggs ‘N Issues event will be offered free of charge, as will all NKY Chamber virtual programming for the foreseeable future.

With many currently dealing with uncertainty and financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NKY Chamber has extended free programming to ensure valuable information is available to benefit all its valued members.

To register, click here.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce