NKY Chamber joins multi-state organizations to coordinate economic reopening efforts















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has joined business organizations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin in voicing support for efforts to coordinate economic reopening efforts among these seven states.

“We believe there are a number of businesses that could be open and operational today, as long as they followed the guidelines of the Health Department and the CDC,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber of Commerce. “Health and safety must always come first. Not just within the walls of a business, but throughout the entire community. It is a given that if we don’t have healthy employees and healthy customers, businesses will not prosper. We are very fortunate to have excellent models already in place at essential businesses across our region. The rest of the business community can leverage these examples as we move to reopen the full economy.”



The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce looks forward to working with business organizations and the administrations in this coalition to restart our economy and get folks back to work while continuing to fight COVID-19 and protect public health.



The full statement:



“Businesses throughout the Midwest and Ohio River Valley are anxious to get back to work while maintaining the wellbeing of our workforce and communities.

Successfully combatting COVID-19 will require aggressive, collaborative action among governments, health care professionals, businesses and citizens. While actions taken in our individual states are central to our own recoveries, we all will continue to be impacted by decisions made – and not made – in other locales.

Recognizing that our economies are interconnected and that people regularly cross state boundaries to access jobs, services and supplies, we support the efforts of our Governors to work together to establish coordinated recovery plans and protocols that will strengthen our economy and preserve our health and safety.

As organizations representing businesses in some of the hardest hit and most important economic engines in the nation, we will continue to serve as critical counselors to our leaders in our state capitols and Washington, D.C.”

The following organizations have signed on in support of this statement.

Illinois

Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce



Indiana

One Southern Indiana

Greater Ft. Wayne, Inc.

South Bend Regional Chamber

Southwest Indiana Chamber

Indy Chamber

Aspire Johnson County

One Zone Commerce

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce



Kentucky

Greater Louisville Inc.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Commerce Lexington Inc.

Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce

Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce



Michigan

Lansing Regional Chamber

Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber

Midland Business Alliance

Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce

Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance

Detroit Regional Chamber

Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce

Lakeshore Advantage

Michigan West Coast Chamber

Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce

The Right Place, Inc.

Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysbury