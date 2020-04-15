













Sheltering alone has, curiously, brought us together in new ways.

Northern Kentucky University’s Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement would like to help with the connecting.

With that in mind, the center has launched NKU Storytime, a nightly Zoom event, Monday through Thursday, featuring an NKU student, professor, staff member or community partner reading a favorite children’s book.

Roebling Point Books & Coffee and the Campbell County Public Library are NKU’s co-hosts for Storytime, which is at 7 p.m. each evening for 15 minutes, plus or minus.

“In normal times, NKU classes are engaged with service learning projects. Our community partners work with us to host lectures about NKU research. We host events on-campus – speakers, public issue panels, tours for schoolchildren, and documentary film screenings,” said Mark Neikirk, executive director of the Scripps Howard Center.

“But in the COVID-19 world, we’ve had to adapt and think of new ways to connect our campus and community.”

Storytime is one of the new ways. It allows students, whether still in Northern Kentucky or back home in other regions or states, to contribute to our community’s wellbeing. And, meanwhile, families can enjoy a children’s story just before bedtime.

Community partners are contributing readings, too.

“We’re still open for coffee – serving from a sidewalk window. But our customers cannot come inside and browse our bookshelves as they are accustomed to doing. Storytime is a way for us to keep doing what we most enjoy doing: celebrating the beauty of books,” said Richard Hunt, Roebling Point’s owner.

Roebling Point also is offering a book delivery service. If you hear a book on Storytime that you would like to purchase, send an email richard@roeblingpointbooks.com or call 859-815-7204.

The Campbell County Public Library’s participation is part of the library district’s overall strategy to offer robust virtual and online services despite the COVID-19 restrictions. Learn more here.

Each night will feature a new book. You can “tune in” from Facebook. Go to the “NKU Storytime” page.

Storytime started this week and is scheduled to continue through May. It may be extended if we are asked to shelter at home longer, Neikirk said.

Storytime is part of the Engage@NKU initiative.

The Scripps Howard Center also is:

• Launching a mini-season of NKU’s popular Six@Six Lecture Series, which features talks by NKU students and faculty discussing their research and creative activity. Six talks are scheduled. See the full schedule here.

• As a partner in the Northern Kentucky Forum, is hosting virtual community gatherings around public affairs. The next discussion will be Thursday at 2 p.m. and will feature the directors of the public libraries in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties discussing their COVID-19 operations. Learn more here.

• Discounting some of its noncredit courses through Ed2Go: Learn business skills. Prep for college entrance exams. Study a language. Ed2Go has a variety of options. Learn more here.

NKU Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement