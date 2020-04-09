NKU’s MBA program expanded to students in India; program ranks on U.S. News & World Report list















President Ashish Vaidya and Haile/US Bank College of Business Dean Hassan R. HassabElnaby signed a Memorandum of Understanding on January 28 in Mumbai, India, to expand the college’s MBA program to India.

They were joined by Shri L. Gopalakrishnan and T. G. Vijaya of the PSG Institute of Advanced Studies (PSGIAS) as well as Vishwas Despande and Shweta M. Apte of the Vidyalankar Institute for International Education (VIIE).



The agreement will enable students of PSGIAS and VIIE to enroll in the Haile/US Bank College of Business’ award-winning MBA Program through their home institutions. The 33-credit hour program will be completely delivered in India and taught by NKU faculty with support from the partnering institutions.

In the second year, students also have the option of completing the program on NKU’s campus.



“This partnership embodies an important element of NKU’s internationalization strategy. Offering our MBA program to a new international student population opens up a host of new opportunities for the faculty and staff at NKU. When students from our partner institutions choose to complete their second year on campus, it allows for own students to expand their global perspective and helps develop a more culturally competent workforce for the region,” said President Vaidya.



“Our MBA program aims to provide all students with the maximum benefit from their educational experiences, and seeks to continue as a leader in ground-breaking, cross-disciplinary inquiries that shape educational practices and the professions that serve the workplace,” said Dean Hassan R. HassabElnaby. “The partnership formed with PSG Institute of Advanced Studies and Vidyalankar Institute for International Education expands that goal to a global presence.”



NKU Haile/US Bank College of Business MBA Program offers challenging academic programs and collaborative experiences for students as well as professional skills and competencies for their chosen career. The first cohort of this new international agreement will begin in Spring 2021.

U.S. News & World Report recently included the Haile/US Bank College of Business on its Best Online MBA Programs list. This is the first time NKU has been ranked for its MBA program which emphasizes instructor engagement, expert opinions, faculty credentials and student services and technologies. NKU’s program received high marks for graduation rates, small class sizes, and accreditation.



To learn more about NKU’s MBA Program, visit its website.