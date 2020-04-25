NKU’s master in exercise science is both affordable, accessible, as ranked by Guide to Online Schools















Northern Kentucky University’s Master of Science in Exercise Science is one of the nation’s most affordable and accessible online degrees, according to a ranking by Guide to Online Schools.

The College of Health and Human Services’ program has been featured as the seventh Best Online Master’s in Exercise Science Degree by Guide to Online Schools and the 22nd Most Affordable Master’s in Exercise Science Online by Online U. The free student-centered resources ranked NKU’s degree for its low tuition rate, accreditations and fully online delivery method.



“These rankings speak to what we offer to students—our commitment to making sure they are all comfortable interacting with their peers and instructors in a virtual environment,” said Dr. Alar Lipping, interim director of the School of Kinesiology, Counseling & Rehabilitation Sciences. “I’m proud of the dedicated faculty members who continue developing a curriculum that’s focused on blending work-life balance and career advancement.”



The Exercise Science program is designed to facilitate a comprehensive learning experience for post undergraduate professionals that is conducive to their work-life schedule. Whether clinical-based practitioners or fitness/strength and conditioning practitioners, the curriculum provides students with an in-depth understanding of how to design, analyze and apply research in the field of exercise science.



NKU’s undergraduate Exercise Science degree is also designated National Strength and Conditioning Association’s (NSCA) Education Recognition Program, which distinguishes elite programs designed to prepare students for NSCA-certifications.



Visit the School of Kinesiology, Counseling & Rehabilitation Sciences website for more information on its graduate and undergraduate programs.

