NKU track and field athletes chosen to participate in virtual NCAA Career in Sports forum May 27-29















Northern Kentucky University track and field athletes Megan Kappen and Jenna Tracy have been chosen to participate in this year’s virtual NCAA Career in Sports forum May 27-29.

The event is designed for student-athletes to chart their career paths and provide opportunities that may lead to a career in sports. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from current industry leaders, as well as educate themselves on how personal strengths can intersect with future career opportunities.

“I feel so blessed that I get to network with a diverse group of athletes and key decision-makers at all levels of college athletics” said Kappen, a junior sprinter and a graduate of Oak Hills High School in Cincinnati. “This is a huge step for my career in sports due to the fact that I am going to get to learn how to be a better leader within the sports community, how I can use my strengths to advance my career, and professional strategies to help me transition to a career in sports.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I feel extremely honored to be chosen to attend this forum.”

“I am absolutely honored to have been selected to attend the NCAA Career in Sports Forum,” said Tracy, a junior thrower from Centerville, Ohio. “I look forward to networking and collaborating with other student athletes and industry professionals to expand my knowledge on the intricacies of athletics.”

“Since having my internship with the athletics marketing department, I have learned so much and have grown a unique attachment to sports and the environment that surrounds them,” she added, “and I can only imagine the forum will intensify this passion that I have developed.

“Being able to virtually attend this conference, alongside my teammate and best friend is an even greater honor because I deeply value her work ethic and dedication she displays.”

The Norse track and field athletes are two of 400 NCAA athletes that will be attending the virtual forum this year.

In the 2019 indoor season, Kappen finished eighth in the Horizon League Championship pentathlon helping the Norse place sixth overall.

Tracy earned seventh in the women’s shot put, advancing the women’s team to finish third at the Mastodon Invitational.

The NKU track and field program is coached by Steve Kruse, who will begin his 27th year as the Norse cross country mentor this fall. NKU added track and field as a varsity sport in 2012.

From NKU Athletics Communications