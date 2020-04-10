NKU President Ashish Vaidya says Honors House will become safe haven for coronavirus first responders















While NKU’s instruction and operations are now remote, its campus buildings will be serving a purpose to help in the battle against COVID-19, President Ashish Vaidya announced.

The university is partnering with Campbell, Boone and Kenton Counties to support first responders. Many are living apart from their families, who are staying “healthy at home” and need a place to stay.



The Honors House is being set up for first responders to take breaks from work without having to go home. The building will serve 40 first responders, starting today.

NKU is also preparing Northern Terrace as a site to quarantine first responders who may have been exposed to the virus. The building can safely serve 100 people and is expected to come online by early next week.

Dining services will provide meals for those using the facilities, and the delivery will be coordinated through the County Emergency Management team.



Knowing that tough times are ahead, Vaidya said, NKU is also in early discussions with St. Elizabeth to convert BB&T Arena into a 200-bed hospital facility if there is a need for overflow space. It appears that this plan may go into effect near the end of April, with the arena serving that need through June.



“As I have said before—during times of crisis, our true colors show,” said Vaidya. “I am proud that NKU is stepping up in so many ways as a leader in the fight against COVID-19. Whether it is the College of Health and Human Services or individual faculty and staff donating personal protective equipment and ventilators to local hospitals, or our students navigating the virtual classroom to stay “healthy at home,” we are all doing our part.

“Regional stewardship is a vital piece of our history, and the COVID-19 outbreak has highlighted the importance of that role. Throughout the pandemic, NKU has remained a resource for the community— ready and able to assist in keeping our region safe and healthy.”