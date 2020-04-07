NKU golfer Kelsey Wessels balances life with cystic fibrosis; senior nursing major to graduate in May















Being a student-athlete is a laborious juggling act. Northern Kentucky University’s student-athletes are diligent in balancing school work, practices, competitions, community service projects and everyday life as they strive to perform at the Division I level and obtain a degree.

Successfully managing the schedule a student-athlete must endure is a significant feat in its own.

Still, a women’s golfer at NKU takes the hustle and bustle of her life to the next level. She is studying to become a nurse, which adds clinicals to her already crowded days. Oh, and one more key factor to add. She has cystic fibrosis.

Kelsey Wessels is in a league of her own. The senior has been combating cystic fibrosis since birth, but slowing down and giving in are simply not in her vocabulary. In her four years at NKU, Wessels has silently wrestled her rare condition. She takes on life in a way that makes others forget she even has cystic fibrosis. In fact, most people aren’t aware she fights her own lungs each day.

“Kelsey has always been positive her entire collegiate career. She’s been tough as nails since day one, not once complaining,” said NKU golf head coach Daryl Landrum. “The girl just puts her head down and goes to work.”

Wessels claims that being an athlete and a nursing major has extensive challenges, but she continues to pursue her dream of becoming a pediatric nurse with vigor and enthusiasm. She credits her chosen career path to the nurses that were constantly by her side in her own stints at the hospital.

“Over 22 years, I spent a significant amount of time in and out of the hospital,” she said. “Seeing what the nurses at Cincinnati Children’s did for me at the times where life got a little tough is the reason I chose nursing as a career. Each nurse that cared for me impacted my life in a positive way and made me feel like no matter the circumstance, they were always going to be by my side.

“I knew from that day forward that I wanted to impact a child’s life as a nurse the way the nurses at Cincinnati Children’s did for me.”

When asked to reflect on her life with cystic fibrosis, Wessels’ response fell right in line with her everyday attitude displayed at NKU.

“I like to think I have the normal life any 22-year-old would have, just with a little twist,” she said. “Dating back to my eighth-grade year, I have had to spend one week of the year in the hospital. I know I could choose to let that take a toll on me, but it has only made me stronger.

“It is not an easy task to live with cystic fibrosis, but it has made me who I am and I refuse to let it stop me from living my dreams. I always tell myself to take it one day at a time and that no matter what any outcome may be, it will get better.”

That shining determination to overcome her obstacles and remain valiant in her pursuit for a normalized life filled with sports is what her mother reflects on.

“Our favorite story of Kelsey showcases her determination,” said Brenda Wessels. “During her high school golf career she always gave it her all. She would practice every day after school with her team, but there was one particular day she came home from practice completely unhappy with how things went.

“She knew she needed to work on her game, so right back to the golf course she went. She is one determined girl.”

Her unwavering determination has yet to fail her. Wessels became a Division I golfer and she will graduate in May with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She also was recently offered a job at the place where her life story began. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital has come knocking on her door. Call it an intuition that she will feel right at home.

From NKU Athletics Communications