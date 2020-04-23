NKU freezes tuition for Fall 2020/Spring 2021 in response to uncertainty around COVID-19















Northern Kentucky University has announced a tuition freeze for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters.

During Tuesday’s virtual Spring Forum, President Ashish Vaidya announced that NKU will keep undergraduate tuition at the same rate for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year. NKU’s undergraduate in-state tuition is $413 per credit hour, totaling $9,912 annually for full time students.

“There is so much uncertainty right now due to COVID-19, and freezing the tuition rate is one way we can provide stability for our students,” said Vaidya. “In recognizing the impact on our students, we believe freezing the tuition shows our commitment to both our students and the region.”

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, NKU’s commitment to being a steward of place has informed its decisions to ensure support for the campus community and the region. Student success remains a priority. In addition to freezing tuition, the university is also holding parking fees flat for the campus.

“We want to assure the community that we are working through all the scenarios and being thoughtful and deliberative in our approach. We know there has been a major impact to everyone’s financial situation,” said Vaidya. “We may not have all the answers at this time, but we are being transparent on what we do know. Putting the students first, keeping them safe and assisting them through this difficult financial environment during the COVID-19 crisis is our number one priority.”

NKU moved to virtual operations and instructions on March 26 for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester and summer session. The university is processing over $3 million in refunds/credits for parking, housing and dining fees for the Spring 2020 semester.

The university has also established a Student Emergency Fund, which has assisted 199 students since the COVID-19 outbreak. NKU is beginning to review the scenarios for the Fall 2020 semester.

For more details on NKU’s response to the global pandemic, visit its COVID-19 preparedness website.