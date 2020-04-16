NKU basketball standout Dantez Walton named Scholar-Athlete of the Season by Horizon League















With a mixture of both athletic and academic accomplishments filling his résumé, Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball player Dantez Walton can also add Horizon League Winter Scholar-Athlete of the Season to the list of accolades.

Walton headlined the 2020 Horizon League men’s basketball All-Academic Team, his second all-academic nod by the league. He was also named to the 2019 National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court and has earned recognition on the Horizon League Honor Roll three times.

As an Organizational Leadership major, Walton sports a 3.64 GPA. A 6-foot-6 senior forward, Walton is a native of Lima, Ohio.

On the hardwood for the Norse, Walton’s career has been punctuated by winning. During his four-year career, Northern Kentucky won a combined five Horizon League Championships – three tournament and two regular-season – and qualified for three NCAA Tournaments (2017, 2019, 2020) and the 2018 NIT. NKU also registered four straight 20-win campaigns for just the second time in school history.

Walton finished his career with 1,008 points and 522 rebounds. As a senior, he averaged a career-best 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Walton also produced three 30-point games and was the only player in the country with two 30-point double-doubles, which included a 30-point, 10-rebound effort at Arkansas.

In December, he became the first Horizon League player to win three-straight league player of the week accolades since the 1989-90 season.

NKU finished the season with a 23-9 mark and 13-5 record in the Horizon League before winning back-to-back games in Indianapolis in mid-March to claim its second straight league tournament title. The Norse earned their third NCAA Tournament berth in the last four years.

Walton shared the male scholar-athlete of the season honor with Cleveland State swimmer Timothy Kubacki. Oakland swimmer Susan LaGrand brought home the women’s award.

From NKU Athletics Communications