NKU adds former Elizabethtown High School basketball standout Darius Harding to 2020-21 roster

Northern Kentucky University has added a pair of recruits for the 2020-21 season with the signings of Darius Harding and David Böhm.

Harding is a 6-foot-5 guard from Motlow State Community College. A graduate of Elizabethtown High School, Harding averaged 19.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season at Motlow State.

Harding registered 13 games with at least 20 points, including two 30-point contests. One of those games was a 38-point performance.

“We are thrilled to get a player of Darius’ experience and ability,” NKU head coach Darrin Horn said. “He has been a consistent scorer and can impact the game on both ends. With all that we lost, he provides us an athletic presence on the perimeter who can really shoot and score the ball.

“I love the facts that playing in Kentucky and being a part of winning were so important to him in his decision.”

Harding averaged 21.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game his senior season at Elizabethtown in 2017-18. He will have two years of eligibility at NKU.

Böhm joins the Norse after playing as part of Montverde Academy’s (Fla.) Center for Basketball Development National Team this past season. Prior to that, Böhm played for USK Prague where he averaged 18.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-8 forward also represented the Czech Republic at the 2019 FIBA U18 Division B Tournament, where he was named to the All-Star Five Team after averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rpg and 2.1 apg in leading the Czech Republic to a third-place finish.

“David is a special talent with good size and great versatility,” Horn said. “He can literally play all over the floor and fills two needs for us with length and shooting. He has been productive at the highest levels in his age group in Europe and has added to that a good year at Montverde Academy, where he has been well schooled.

“What’s most exciting is he is just beginning to tap into his talent. We think along with Trey (Robinson) and Marques (Warrick) he makes up an exceptional freshman class that collectively lays a strong foundation of talent for our program moving forward.”

NKU posted a 23-9 record this past season and captured the Horizon League Tournament championship for the third time in four years. The Norse must replace their three top scorers from that squad.

NKU will welcome back Trevon Faulkner (11.9 ppg) and Bryson Langdon (7.6 ppg) to the lineup in 2020-21. The Norse also return Adrian Nelson (6.3 rebounds per game) to bolster the inside game.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications and staff reports)