New COVID-19 stats: 13 more in NKY, 38 in KY, 5 deaths; Gov. to crack down if guidelines ignored















Staff report

As of Sunday afternoon 13 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for 126 total cases, says NKYHealth. There are 61 cases in Kenton County, 32 cases in Campbell County, 28 cases in Boone County and 5 cases in Grant County. There have been six total deaths related to COVID- 19.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 38 new cases, bringing Kentucky’s total to 955 cases. Of those at least 306 have recovered. There were five new deaths reported, bringing the total deaths to 45.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated their guidance on the wearing of masks by the general public. According to the CDC, wearing a cloth mask in public settings (e.g. grocery stores and pharmacies) where it is difficult to maintain social distancing may help slow COVID-19’s spread. The CDC also advises the use of cloth masks by individuals who unknowingly could spread the disease before they experience symptoms.

According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health, “While wearing a cloth mask in some circumstances can be helpful in preventing the spread of COVID-19, it is NO substitute for social distancing, including maintaining a distance of at least six feet from others, hand hygiene, and staying healthy at home. Additionally, the general public should not wear surgical or N-95 masks. These scarce resources MUST be reserved for first responders and health care workers.” For more information on the use of cloth masks, please visit this website.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday said there will be a need to crack down on those who continue to ignore guidance and gather in public without practicing social distancing if people continue to risk the lives of fellow Kentuckians and spread the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

People can go out for groceries and supplies and, when practicing social distancing, for walks or other exercise in their neighborhood, but otherwise need to stay at home.



“You individually have more control during this crisis than probably ever before in our history,” Gov. Beshear said. “Your specific actions make a difference in how protected the population is. So remember, it is your patriotic duty as an American, your duty as a Kentuckian to stay healthy at home.”

Gov. Beshear said he will likely announce further steps to reduce gathering this week.

“It really shouldn’t take this,” he said of the need to take further action because some are being irresponsible.

The Governor is asking all Kentuckians to continue to fight the spread of the virus by following his 10-step guidance, which includes practicing social distancing and staying healthy at home. Gov. Beshear says these efforts have the potential to save the lives of as many as 11,000 Kentuckians.

“Do not travel anywhere for any reason,” Gov. Beshear said.

The Governor said social distancing is the key to blunting a surge in cases and urged Kentuckians not to let their guards down, even during the nice weather.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health, said Kentucky’s increase in cases has been slower than almost all other states because Gov. Beshear took decisive action and most people are listening to the guidance and direction.

“Kentucky jumped on it, took quick action and our curve started to flatten,” Dr. Stack said.