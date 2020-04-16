Native Englishman Brodie Sallows adjusts to life in America, makes impact for NKU on soccer field















Brodie Sallows’ first major in-game contribution as a freshman for the Northern Kentucky University men’s soccer team came at the right time last season.

Still looking for its first win after three games, NKU got back on track with a 2-0 victory over Canisius thanks in part to an assisting play by the freshman in the 78th minute, putting the game out of reach.

“It was a tough time for us as a whole team, but I think we had confidence going into that game and that we’d win it,” Sallows said.

The assist was a sign of more to come for the freshman as his play earned minutes in all but one contest for the Norse last year. One of the bigger highlights of his season came when he pounded in goals at the 26- and 59-minute marks of an Oct. 9 win over Berea.

Sallows, a native of England, has played soccer for nearly his entire life, dating back to playing for a team coached by his father. Since he was young, he’s wanted to pursue soccer for as long as he can.

“I started very young; my dad was coaching a local team and I’ve been playing ever since,” he said. “I knew from a young age that I stood out and that I wanted to take soccer as far as I could.”

Three years ago, he made one of his biggest life transitions after his father had to move to the United States because of work. The move was a challenge to navigate at first, but Sallows hit the ground running and was playing soccer in the Cincinnati area before school even started.

“When I moved here, I was already in contact with my high school soccer coach, so I was already training before I started school in the preseason,” he said. “I got to know a few people through that and that made it easier when moving here.

“Starting school was the most challenging thing since moving to the U.S. I didn’t know how different it would be and it was so much bigger here than my school in England. I already knew a couple of people through the preseason soccer I was doing here so that really helped a lot.”

School wasn’t the only difference that Sallows had to deal with. There were many things about American soccer that served as a bit of culture shock to him, primarily how much of a focus is put on weight training.

“One thing I found with soccer was how much we went to the gym here,” he said. “We go to the gym nearly every day and train a little bit less outside, whereas in England I never went to the gym and always trained outside on the field. That was a bit of a shock at first, but it has made me a better player.”

After playing at Anderson High School, he knew he could play at the Division I level and started keeping tabs on teams, especially those local to Cincinnati since he wanted to stay close to home.

“After moving here and playing high school and club, I saw how I could stand out and how I could get to the next level,” he recalled. “I was watching local teams because I wanted to stay close to home, so I watched [the Norse] quite a lot over the time I was living here and I really liked the style of play. With NKU being Division I and being 15 minutes from where we live now, that was definitely a school I wanted to go to.”

Eventually, he also caught the eye of NKU head coach Stu Riddle and the rest was history.

“Brodie really ticked all the boxes for my staff and I during the recruitment process,” said Riddle. “Not only did we recognize his goalscoring ability, but also his great soccer mind and he comes from a very loving and supportive family.”

Sallows is now looking ahead to the next season. He enjoyed getting his footing with the college game in his freshman campaign, as well as getting to know his teammates. After some departures from last year’s team, he’s ready to take on a bigger role, to which his coach thinks he’s ready, especially after he scored all six goals in NKU’s spring game against NAIA powerhouse Georgetown College.

“It really is no surprise to me to witness his development during his freshman year and I have no doubt he will play a big role in our success moving forward,” said Riddle.

“It’s tough right now being in lockdown, but I’ve got some weights and a treadmill in the gym in our garage, so I’ve been working still,” said Sallows. “I’m trying to lift more and get bigger because one of my weaknesses has been my strength. Going from high school to club has been a big difference in the size of players you face.

“I was very happy with last season and how hard the whole team has been working this spring. This year I want to be a consistent starter and the top goal-scorer as well.”

From NKU Athletics Communications